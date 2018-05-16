Peaceful Valley Farm & Garden Supply owner dies

Eric Boudier of Peaceful Valley Farm & Garden Supply died from an apparent heart attack in his sleep on May 12 while on a river rafting trip on the Colorado River through the Grand Canyon.

According to a news release, Eric was with his wife, and business partner, Patricia Boudier, as well as 22 other rafters, many of whom are local Nevada County friends.

Peaceful Valley Farm and Garden Supply will continue to service its customers in the community and across the country under the leadership of Operations Manager Josh Duncan and Vice President Patricia Boudier along with the dedicated and experienced staff.

A private family service will be held in the near future.