Peace and justice: ‘Interfaith Nevada County’ demonstrates with Sunday stroll

"Interfaith Nevada County" members and friends were seen in a prayerful, joyful march on a sunny Sunday afternoon, April 29, in Grass Valley.

Stepping off from the corner of South Church and Walsh streets, they took a stroll around downtown. They were part of an international day of interfaith marches under the banner "Interfaith March for Peace and Justice," demonstrating religious and spiritual commitments to peace and justice around the world for all people. The march ended with prayer, poetry and songs at the peace rose garden at Grass Valley United Methodist Church.

The marchers represented: the Unitarian Universalist Church of the Mountains, Grass Valley United Methodist Church, Sierra Center for Spiritual Living, Nevada City United Methodist Church, Grass Valley Friends Meeting, Nevada County Jewish Center, Unity in the Gold Country, Ba'hai, Latter Day Saints, Mountainside Center for Spiritual Living in Placerville, Alternatives to Violence Project, Earth Justice Ministries, Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital Chaplaincy Volunteers, and Occupy Beale Air Force Base.

Source: Interfaith Nevada County