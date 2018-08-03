Pay-by-hour rate to halve at Grass Valley lot
August 3, 2018
Pay-by-hour rate to halve at Grass Valley lot
In May, the parking lot at the corner of Neal Street and South Auburn Street was made available to the public on a "pay-by-hour" basis as part of a pilot program. The lot was formerly a "permit only" parking lot and is in a prime location for visitors to the historic downtown Grass Valley area, according to a release.
During this trial period, the city wishes to try different price points to help determine the best rate for Grass Valley. The initial rate for parking was $1 per hour. Starting Wednesday, the rate was adjusted to 50 cents per hour.
Payment is required for parking between the hours of 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. Payment can be made at the kiosk via cash, coin, or credit/debit card. Payment may also be made remotely by mobile app (Whoosh).
Source: Grass Valley Police Department
Trending In: Local News
- Nevada County authorities accuse man of unlawful sexual intercourse
- Marijuana, firearms found during Cascade Shores bust, Nevada County authorities say
- Nevada County Fairgrounds stays mum about CEO
- Metal artist’s Nevada City home reflects her creative spirit, inside and out
- Grass Valley man pleads no contest in teen sex case
Trending Sitewide
- Nevada County authorities accuse man of unlawful sexual intercourse
- Marijuana, firearms found during Cascade Shores bust, Nevada County authorities say
- UPDATE: Westbound Highway 20 lanes open at Penn Valley Drive after vehicle wreck
- Nevada County Fairgrounds stays mum about CEO
- Metal artist’s Nevada City home reflects her creative spirit, inside and out