Pay-by-hour rate to halve at Grass Valley lot

In May, the parking lot at the corner of Neal Street and South Auburn Street was made available to the public on a "pay-by-hour" basis as part of a pilot program. The lot was formerly a "permit only" parking lot and is in a prime location for visitors to the historic downtown Grass Valley area, according to a release.

During this trial period, the city wishes to try different price points to help determine the best rate for Grass Valley. The initial rate for parking was $1 per hour. Starting Wednesday, the rate was adjusted to 50 cents per hour.

Payment is required for parking between the hours of 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. Payment can be made at the kiosk via cash, coin, or credit/debit card. Payment may also be made remotely by mobile app (Whoosh).

Source: Grass Valley Police Department