Paw and Order tickets on sale now for Nevada City event

The 2018 Paw and Order Dinner will have a dual focus this year.

Taking place on at 5:30 p.m., Sept. 21 at the Miner's Foundry Cultural Center in Nevada City is the dinner, program and auction, according to a release.

In addition to raising the annual budget which supports the on-going training expenses of K9 Officer Rüdiger and K9 Officer Kano, the Rüdiger Foundation hopes to also raise the initial funding to provide additional K9 officers and equipment for local law enforcement agencies.

Start up expenses for new law enforcement K9 programs can be cost prohibitive for small, rural departments.

"It cost us $71,000 to put Rüdiger on patrol in 2015," said Joey Jordan, president of the Rüdiger Foundation. "In 2017 Rüdiger Foundation provided $25,000 to Grass Valley Police Department for the acquisition of Kano. We understand the need of providing additional K9 officers with a goal of providing 24-hour coverage to all of Nevada County."

Rüdiger Foundation estimates the need for a total of five full-time K9 officers to provide around-the-clock K9 services to Nevada City, Grass Valley, and the unincorporated areas of Nevada County.

Recommended Stories For You

"It's important to me to provide the tools that help officers perform their job and to keep them safe," Grass Valley Police Chief Alex Gammlgard said. "K9 officers are a tremendous asset to that end and for community safety as a whole."

Tickets are $100 and are available online by visiting Rüdiger Foundation on Facebook and linking to the 2018 Paw and Order event page.

To request an event invitation or request information on event sponsorship packages contact tina@rüdigerfoundation.org.

To provide an auction item email joey@rudigerfoundation.org

Source: Rüdiger Foundation