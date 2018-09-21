Paw and Order fundraiser in Grass Valley supports Rüdiger Foundation

The theme of Friday night's Rüdiger Foundation Paw and Order fundraiser was "The Year of the Dog," but organizers could have made that plural.

Nevada County law enforcement now boasts two K9 cops, both embedded with the Grass Valley Police Department and financially supported by the Rüdiger Foundation. Foundation organizers say they plan to support five canine police officers within five years.

"We are incredibly thankful for the Rüdiger Foundation," said Grass Valley Police Chief Alex Gammelgard.

About 150 people attended the sold-out Paw and Order gala at Nevada City's Miners Foundry Cultural Center. In the past, proceeds from the annual event have supported Rüdiger, a 5-year-old German Shepherd. This year, the foundation helped purchase and now helps support Kano, a 2-year-old Belgian Malinois.

Both K9s have been assigned to officer-handlers within the Grass Valley Police Department, but they can be deployed outside the city limits.

Kano joined the force in March. The dog was unimpressed when he first met his new partner, GVPD officer Evan Butler.

Recommended Stories For You

"He could not have cared less," said Butler. "He is so dedicated and motivated. For him, it's all about wanting to work. But since I wasn't yet associated with his work, he didn't care about my existence."

That changed when the pair started working together.

"The dogs come trained, but we have to tweak their training to get exactly what we're looking for," Butler said. "For example, Kano was trained to stay with a suspect and stare at them. But we want him to go into 'rear guard' during an apprehension and return to the handler with a verbal recall. We also solidified his narcotics training, and he's now certified with the Peace Officer Standards and Training in patrol and narcotics."

The team works patrol four days a week and trains one day.

"He's done suspect searches, narcotics searches in vehicles, and has been on felony stops where he is used to encourage people not do anything such as run or fight," said Butler. "His sense of smell is his greatest asset. He's given us alerts in a large area where a suspect is hiding. He shows up on the scene, we warn them that the dog is going to come get them if they don't cooperate, and then they cooperate."

Kano is not one dimensional, however.

"As soon as I got him home, he instantly became a family dog," said Butler. "He lives with two German Shepherds and a Welsh Corgi. The corgi and Kano play around quite a bit because they're both so fast, but the corgi thinks he's the top dog."

The Rüdiger Foundation was formed in 2016 to fund the purchase of a K9 cop for the Nevada City Police Department.

"Nevada City wanted a canine program, but there was no way the city's budget could provide that," said Rüdiger Foundation President Joey Jordan.

After working in Nevada City for two years, Rüdiger transitioned from Nevada City to Grass Valley.

"Earlier this year, to ensure the community continued to benefit from K9 Rüdiger, the Nevada City and Grass Valley Police Departments worked together to pair Rüdiger with a new handler at GVPD, transferring him after his first handler moved on to another agency outside of the county," explained Gammelgard.

Rüdiger and his new handler have not yet hit the streets because they are taking an intense, six-week training course designed to acquaint one with the other, as well as train GVPD Corporal Jesse Cloyd how to handle a K9 cop. They will finish their certification course next month.

"I always wanted to be a canine handler," said Cloyd, who first teamed up with Rüdiger in July. "It's amazing how quickly we've bonded. It feels like I've had him since he was born. Our training is testing both our skills together, including obedience, apprehension work and drug detection."

Cloyd is a familiar name to many. He helped prevent a suicide attempt by a man trying to jump off a freeway overpass last year, and Cloyd received a public safety award from the Nevada County Law Enforcement and Fire Protection Council. Working with Rüdiger trumps that heroic feat, said Cloyd.

"This is the best thing I've ever done being a cop," he said. "I feel like I get to go to work with my best friend."

The news is far too often peppered with unfortunate injuries and sometimes deaths of canine police officers. Every injury that a police canine incurs could have happened to a human officer, says Jordan, adding that K9 cops help even during relatively simple arrests.

"Almost every time a repeat offender would be asked to turn around and put their hands behind their back, the fight was on," said Jordan. "Officers would sustain broken ribs, other soft tissue injuries, and be out of work for weeks, sometimes longer. Now when that same individual is asked to put his hands behind his back, he takes one look at the dog and complies."

There is no office, staff, or overhead at the Rüdiger Foundation, which helps fund the two dogs' training, equipment such as a cameras and bullet-proof vests, food and veterinary care. The foundation also pays for the canine handlers' training.

Counting ticket sales and auction items, organizers said they hope Friday night's event raised $25,000, which will allow Nevada County's K9 cops to continue their contributions to local public safety organizations and the citizens they serve.

Lorraine Jewett is a freelance writer who lives in Nevada County. She can be reached at LorraineJewettWrites@gmail.com.