Patti Bess: The Kitchen Garden

January: time to enjoy the rain and read a book, eat soup and not think about taxes until next month. But it is time to start dreaming of your next garden. Whether you're thinking of planting your first one or expanding what you've already created, it's always good to let the imagination run a little wild. Okay, your garden is probably not going to look like the photo to the right.

It is the potager' garden at the Chateau de Miromisnel, located north of Rheims, France, and a short distance from the coast at Dieppe. In 2015 my husband and I encountered this incredible gem late one afternoon and expected that it would be way over our budget to stay there. The owner was so welcoming, down to earth and informative. We were immediately mesmerized.

I thought I had died and gone to "gardener heaven." Purple clematis and pink climbing roses palisaded along the red brick garden wall in between espaliered pear trees. Onions, greens and blue cabbages lined the grassy walkways next to rows of statice and lavender asters. Stunning!

It was mid October, and the owner was happy to have additional guests to listen to his stories. The estate belonged to his wife's family since the 1700s. In the 1930s, when politics in Germany appeared more and more ominous, her grandparents moved their seven children from Paris to the country to hopefully keep the family safe. But soon the French army took over their property. When the Germans invaded, they utilized the property for their headquarters. Surprisingly, only moderate damage was done to the place during those years. But after the war, the United States army took it over to help with the transition and repair various infrastructure in rural France. One GI lit a fire in the kitchen oven and accidentally burnt down half the house.

The potager – or kitchen garden – has its roots in 16th Century France. They were beautifully designed with flowers interspersed between herbs, fruit and vegetables, all growing near the kitchen door. Wealthy chateau owners designed sprawling, elaborate gardens with gardeners to maintain them. For small farm families, the potager was a necessity, a matter of having food to eat, but always a beauty to behold.

Le Potager'du Roi, the King's Kitchen Garden, still exists and is the most famous of these. It was created at Versailles between 1678 and 1683 to provide fruit and vegetables for the table of Louis XIV.

Why plant a garden?

For starters, the United States Department of Agriculture's Economic Research Service forecasts the cost of food-at-home price index to rise one to two percent in 2019. Most importantly, having fresh produce and herbs outside the kitchen door is the best incentive to eating more of them. Second, you'll work off some of those extra pounds from the holidays and get the family (hopefully) enjoying the outdoors. Third, gardening soothes the heart and soul. It connects you to the land and builds your appreciation for the abundance of Mother Earth.

This is not northern France. Soil and climate in Nevada County are a challenge, but once you understand more it's entirely doable. I originally took some classes from landscape designer Carolyn Singer. Keep your eyes on The Union for announcements of classes or workshops offered by the Master Gardeners. They are often free or very reasonably priced.

For experienced gardeners, there's always something new to learn. Sierra Harvest has a program to teach and assist a family in creating their first garden. They also offer scholarships to pay for their services. They can be reached at 530-265-2343.

Last year I limited the vegetables we grew to what we use regularly—tomatoes, basil, summer squash and peppers. Scaling down helped to focus us and succeed at what we did grow. (Truthfully, my motivation was to have more room for flowers.)

Parsley and chives are two essential herbs. Easy to step outside to pick and utilize more often, and the parsley doesn't mold in the back of the refrigerator. Thyme and marjoram require little attention and grow abundantly. Delicious nasturtium flowers will re-seed themselves for years.

Without a green house or cold frame, I am a somewhat lazy gardener buying most starts from the nurseries, the Farmers Market, or the annual Mother's Day Plant Sale. I only grow from seed the two "Zs"—zucchini and zinnias.

The following is a fast dinner item when these herbs are easily available. Fresh spring garlic is a great addition if you find it at the market, and spring is just around the corner.

Chicken Breasts with Chive Pesto

1-3 cloves garlic

1/2 cup chopped chives

2 tablespoons chopped Italian parsley

1/4 cup bread crumbs

3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/8 teaspoon fresh ground pepper

1 tablespoon grated lemon peel (optional)

2 boneless, skinless chicken breast halves

With the food processor running, drop garlic down the feed tube and process until finely chopped. Add the chives and parsley; process until fine. Add the bread crumbs and buzz. With the processor running, slowly add two tablespoons of the oil. Stir in the salt pepper, and grated lemon rind.

Heat a skillet until hot. Add the remaining olive oil. Add the chicken breasts; cook 3 to 5 minutes, turning until browned. Spoon the pesto over the chicken breasts. Turn heat to low, cover the pan, and simmer the chicken breasts 5 to 7 minutes or until chicken is no longer pink in center. A splash of lemon juice might also be a good addition. Makes 2 to 3 servings.

Patti Bess is a freelance writer and cookbook author. Her articles have appeared in more than 20 different magazines. She lives in Grass Valley. She can be reached at bess.pattia@gmail.com.