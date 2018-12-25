Patti Bess: Reflections

Last fall I spent five days on retreat at the Vedanta Center in Marin County with time to read, reflect, and wander 2,000 acres of undeveloped land. The simple meals at the retreat, eaten slowly in a quiet, natural setting felt as if they nourished my whole being.

All of my life I've focused on learning different cooking techniques, trying new ideas and recipes. Actually, slowing down and being present in the act of taking in nourishment brings more pleasure than any exotic combinations to please the taste buds. Recent scientific studies have even shown that pausing for a moment of silence or prayer before eating actually has a beneficial physical effect by improving the digestion. Too often, most of us eat in a hurry or on the run.

Ninety percent of food writing is about what to eat. We rarely talk about or write about the how and why we eat. Food is constantly marketed to us as some sensually exhilarating experience—even as a form of entertainment. In the past two decades we have elevated chefs to movie star proportions and our expectations for our own home cooking as of lesser quality. Granted more and more women must work outside the home, and there is less time to spend in the kitchen.

In the mid 1970's I worked at the Petaluma Peoples' Services Center. Part of what we did was set up one of the first food buying clubs. At that time, finding whole grain breads and grains, raw nuts, honey or unadulterated breakfast cereals was a next-to-impossible shopping feat. In those early days of the natural foods movement, we had one guideline we thought essential: choosing foods that were as close to their natural form as possible was one's healthiest choice. Today, even our health food groceries have nearly as much processed food as traditional supermarkets, granted they are made with ingredients grown organically.

In the late 70s, while working at a small newspaper in Santa Cruz, I was asked to participate in an interview with Dr. Lobsang Dolma. She was the physician to the Dalai Lama at the time and was touring the United States.

To be a physician in Tibet meant also to be a metaphysician or a spiritual counselor and herbal healer as well. For more than fifteen centuries physicianship in Tibet was handed down from father to son. In the tenth century it was predicted that when it passed down to a daughter, the Dalai Lama would flee the country, as he did.

I have never forgotten the serenity of Dr. Dolma. Her long, dark hair piled high on her head in a top knot, she wore a simple house dress that looked like it came from a Montgomery Ward catalog. She had that typical, impish Tibetan sense of humor. When it was my turn, I asked a question.

"In America we have a growing incidence of cancers. Do you have that in Tibet and what do you think might be some of the causes of this?"

She answered very simply, "You eat old food. It lacks vitality and is overly processed in many ways."

Have we lost sight of why we eat? Of understanding the requirements to live a healthy life? This magnificently functioning machine/organism that we call our bodies has very basic food needs. I confess that I still find it jaw-droppingly insane to sit outside of a coffee shop and watch people of all ages and sizes come out with flavor enhanced, sugared, whipped cream-fluffed coffee drinks.

Today, we have improved cures for many diseases, but the one power we have to feel good and live a vibrant lifestyle well into our 80s and 90s is the food choices we make every day, as well as exercising.

Our family, like everyone else, has been eating and eating these past few weeks. Now that the holidays are over, I for one am looking forward to simple foods again.

A good start to the day that takes little time is a blender drink. Adding fresh greens to them makes them even more healthful. There are no proportions here. You simply add what you like: fruit, juice and/or milk, nuts for protein, yogurt or kefir, or a small amount of coconut oil. Bananas help to thicken the drink.

A Simple Green Drink

One banana

Frozen berries, apple, even persimmon

Milk, or rice, soy or almond milk

A handful of walnuts, pumpkin seeds or almonds

Juice of choice

Three or four leaves of kale, chard or other green

A spoonful of coconut oil (optional)

Chia seeds (optional)

Place all ingredients in a blender and whirl until smooth. Enjoy!

Patti Bess is a freelance writer and cookbook author. Her articles have appeared in more than 20 different magazines. She lives in Grass Valley. She can be reached at bess.pattia@gmail.com.