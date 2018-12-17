Patrick Eidman looks to future as CEO of Nevada County Fairgrounds

In high school Patrick Eidman showed livestock at the Nevada County Fair.

Years later, when working in Colorado, he'd return each year for the fair. Finding himself missing the area more with each visit, Eidman found a way to relocate to the Sierra foothills.

Named this month as CEO of the fairgrounds, Eidman's come home to the sprawling land and looming trees of his youth.

"People in the industry say this is one of the gems of the state," said Eidman, 41. "It's a pretty special thing to be part of that."

“People in the industry say this is one of the gems of the state. It’s a pretty special thing to be part of that.”



— Patrick Eidman, Nevada County Fairgrounds CEO Recommended Stories For You

Sitting in his office on a chilly December morning, Eidman said every day on the job is different. He makes a point of leaving his office each day and speaking to the maintenance crew.

The fairgrounds' infrastructure is aging. Replacements are ongoing, but there's always more to be done.

Then there is the never ending string of events. The fair is just one of many. There are the Draft Horse Classic and the Country Christmas Fair. Just weeks ago the annual Nevada County Food & Toy Run again made the fairgrounds their destination.

The fairgrounds CEO is a position that requires marketing, organization and leadership with an eye on the future.

"It's in some ways a tricky balance," Eidman said. "It's important that you respect the traditions."

But at the same time the fairgrounds must evolve to remain relevant, he added.

Fair business

The fairgrounds has an annual budget of about $2.5 million.

Years ago the state provided funding to fairgrounds across the state, though that's since ended. Eidman said the Nevada County Fairgrounds is almost completely self-supporting.

That makes paying the more than $30,000 power bill for this year's fair hit close to home.

"We're always looking at more revenue opportunities," Eidman said.

He's also looking to make the fairgrounds more efficient. That includes upgrades to the grounds' toilets and sink faucets, as well as replacing the lighting with LED lights. Additionally, Eidman is eyeing new software that fair competitors will use when entering various contests.

Upgrades like that, which many people might not notice, will save the fairgrounds money in addition to the efficiency gains.

Other changes Eidman is examining include building a connection with the local agriculture community. He wants to work with gardeners, people returning to the field and others to celebrate the area's agricultural past.

Eidman said he'll work with the fairgrounds' Board of Directors to prioritize their goals.

One of the goals is keeping the fairgrounds open to the public each day. Not every fairgrounds across the state has that accessibility, Eidman said.

"Kids out here learning to ride their bikes and folks walking their dogs," he added.

History

Eidman's path to the CEO position at the fairgrounds winds through different states as well as the public and private sector.

He'd worked for his grandparents' business for years when he decided to return to college and earn his environmental studies degree at Sonora State University. In 2008 he began looking for internships, finding one in Colorado for a survey of historic schools.

Eidman took the job, coming back to California and graduating from college before again taking a job in Colorado. This time he helped communities that needed assistance with at-risk properties.

That led to a stint with the state of Colorado as a preservation planner. He connected communities to tax credits, among other resources, before getting promoted to director of historic preservation technical services.

"I kind of became a unit of one within state government," Eidman said.

Despite living in Colorado, Eidman each year would work at the Nevada County Fair as its livestock secretary. He said that he found returning to Colorado became harder as the years progressed.

That led in 2015 to Eidman's return home. He found a job with the Sierra Nevada Conservancy, where he helped communities gain grant funding for projects.

When in early 2017 the deputy manager position at the fairgrounds opened, Eidman applied and was selected for the position.

He's served as acting CEO since former CEO Rea Callender took a leave of absence around July. The Board of Directors dismissed Callender in September.

Local and state officials have repeatedly declined to discuss Callender.

Steve Steele, president of the Board of Directors, praised Eidman's abilities as the fairgrounds' top administrator.

"He had an opportunity to prove himself over five months as acting CEO," Steele said. "I think he brings the right balance of experience and knowledge. We're very excited to have Patrick."

To contact Staff Writer Alan Riquelmy, email ariquelmy@theunion.com or call 530-477-4239.