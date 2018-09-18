Pat Seeley seeks re-election to Nevada Joint Union High School board
September 18, 2018
Current Nevada Joint Union High School Board of Trustees member Pat Seeley has announced her candidacy for re-election in November.
Seeley was unanimously appointed to her current term in January 2017.
In an endorsement letter received by The Union, recently retired district superintendent Dr. Louise Johnson said, "I whole-heartily endorse Pat Seeley. After years of working with different board members, I can appreciate the value of having the right team players to move our community in the right direction."
Seeley said as a board member representing South County District 5 it is her responsibility to serve all students with the best education possible.
"They are our future and investing in their success is one of our primary goals as a school board," said Seeley.
— Jennifer Nobles, staff writer
