Family fun with pasty olympics in Grass Valley

The annual homage to Grass Valley's Cornish heritage and patron Saint Piran didn't fail to provide high doses of family fun for all, including those four-legged family members.

The history of the Cornish pasty in Grass Valley dates back to be the practical meal of the gold miners of lore. Today, the pasties are filled with beef liver infused dog food and are tossed at St. Piran's flag; its cross making a perfect target.

One-on-one pasty tossing competitions ensued throughout the day Saturday until the pasties were damaged beyond repair and given to the dogs, who gladly accepted their reward after patiently watching the competition.

In the annual duel between mayors, Nevada City Mayor Duane Strawser edged Grass Valley Mayor Howard Levine in the pasty toss.