Parole denied for Cecil Tedder in murder case

A man convicted of two murders, one of them involving a car bomb in Nevada County, had his parole denied for at least three years after a hearing this week, District Attorney Cliff Newell said.

The state Board of Parole Hearings on Wednesday determined that Cecil Tedder, 71, is unsuitable for parole and is a risk to public safety. His next parole hearing is tentatively scheduled for July 2021, Newell and reports state.

This is the third time the board has denied parole for Tedder, who's held at the California State Prison, Solano.

"As he had in 2011, Tedder continued to deny his involvement and culpability in the murders, (Deputy District Attorney Oliver) Pong said in a press release," Newell states in an email. "Tedder said he takes responsibility but did not accept his culpability in the murders. He gave rambling and incoherent excuses, giving inconsistent explanations contradicted by the facts of the case."

According to Newell, Tedder in 1973 robbed a bank in the Los Angeles area. He later turned himself in and pleaded guilty. He was awaiting sentencing when in August 1973 the remains of a homeless man were found in Tedder's burning vehicle in La Verne.

Authorities determined the deceased died from multiple head injuries and incinerated after death, the prosecutor said.

"Further investigation determined that Tedder burned both the vehicle and body to fake his own death prior to sentencing," Newell said. "There was insufficient evidence to charge Tedder at that time."

Tedder then spent about two years in prison for robbery. He was paroled in 1975 and released from parole four years later, Newell said.

Tedder was free when in 1985 he bought seven sticks of dynamite in Rough and Ready. Tedder and Maynard Kostelecky wired them to Ronald Chamberlain's pickup before sharing a six-pack of beer, Newell said.

Chamberlain died the next day when the pickup exploded, he added.

Tedder claimed he intended to disconnect the dynamite that morning and scare Chamberlain with it, because he was owed $6,000. He was convicted of murder in 1986 and sentenced to 15 years to life in prison. Kostelecky pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter and was sentenced to 11 years in prison, Newell said.

Thirteen years later an old girlfriend of Tedder's approached Southern California authorities about the 1973 death of the homeless man in Tedder's vehicle.

"His first murder was to try to escape going to prison," Newell said. "He bragged to his girlfriend at the time that he was going to 'Find a wino and burn him up in a truck' to trick authorities into believing he was dead and avoid prison for the 1973 armed bank robbery."

Authorities then prosecuted Tedder for that death and convicted him of murder. He was sentenced to life in prison, Newell added.

