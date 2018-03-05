Parents invited to Bear River High School for forum on teens and marijuana use

When it comes to marijuana, teens are growing up in a different world from their parents' youth.

From increased availability, a drastic reduction in perceived harm, the introduction of edibles and concentrates and an accepting and glamorized marijuana culture, many teens are unaware of the health risks from regular marijuana use, according to a release.

Today's marijuana is not the same product as it was when their parents were teens. Due to an increase in potency, teen marijuana users are at risk for a whole host of new health problems. As a result, many parents are concerned about how to best educate their kids.

To address this growing need, the Nevada County Superintendent of Schools, Tobacco Prevention Education Program, Coalition for a Drug-Free Nevada County, Community Recovery Resources and Nevada County Public Health have joined forces to offer Parent Education Nights.

The first occurred at Nevada Union High School. Parents learned about the latest trends in marijuana use among youth, how it effects their health and brain development and ways to educate and support them in making healthy decisions, according to the release.

The night included a resource fair of many local agencies that work with parents and youth, an educational presentation on the latest research and facts presented by Marlene Mahurin, Tobacco Use Prevention Education project coordinator from the Nevada County Superintendent of Schools, a screening of the DVD "The Other Side of Cannabis," Sommer and Nevada Wadman, a mother and daughter duo that shared their personal experiences and tips for educating and opening up the lines of communication between parents and teens.

Recommended Stories For You

The second event is scheduled from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Bear River High School.

Parents can register for this free event at http://www.eventbrite.com

For more information contact Mahurin at 530-478-6400 x2031 or mmahurin@nevco.org

Source: Tobacco Use Prevention Education