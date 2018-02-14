Parents, children gather for Valentines event at Sierra Nevada Children’s Services
February 14, 2018
The "Feel the Love" family social event at Sierra Nevada Children's Services attracted 27 parents and children.
Participants made heart-shaped suncatchers, heart-felt hand warmers, and heart painting. More photos form the event are available on the Sierra Nevada Children's Services Facebook page: http://www.facebook.com/SNCS.home.
