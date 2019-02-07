Panel to examine medical cannabis in Nevada County

The League of Women Voters of Western Nevada County will host a panel presentation, "The Future of Medical Cannabis in Nevada County," on Saturday at Peace Lutheran Church in Grass Valley. Refreshments will be served at 9:30 a.m., with the program running from 10 a.m. to noon. Panelists will include patient advocate Forrest Hurd of the Caladrius Network; Daniel Batchelor, founder of the Nevada City Elevation 2477 dispensary; Stephen Munkelt, local attorney involved in cannabis law; and representatives from Nevada County government. The League of Women Voters is a nonpartisan political organization encouraging informed and active participation in government. It influences public policy through education and advocacy. To learn more, visit http://www.lwvwnc.org or https://www.facebook.com/lwvwnc.

