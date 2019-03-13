Pancake fundraiser for Union Hill education trip

Community members are invited to a pancake breakfast from 9 to 11 a.m. on Saturday in the cafeteria at Union Hill School. This event will raise money for the Union Hill Educational Trip, a nonprofit organization that assists local seventh and eighth grade students as they raise funds for their educational trip to Washington D.C. and New York City. This year's group is made up of students attending Union Hill, Chicago Park and Ready Springs Schools.

The students depart on their trip on June 10 and return on June 15. During the trip, they will visit historical sites in Washington D.C. such as the Smithsonian Air and Space, Natural History and American History museums, World War II Memorial, Korean War Memorial, Lincoln Memorial, Arlington National Cemetery and the Vietnam Veterans' Memorial. In New York City they will visit Times Square, attend "Aladdin" on Broadway, visit Ellis Island, The Statue of Liberty, 9/11 Memorial, Wall Street and Radio City Music Hall.

The breakfast includes pancakes, eggs, bacon, fruit and coffee for $8 per person. Tickets can be purchased at the door, as well as tickets for a 50/50 raffle.