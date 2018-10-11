Pair plead no contest to animal cruelty charge in Nevada County Superior Court

A couple facing an animal cruelty charge cannot own a pet for five years after pleading no contest Thursday to the accusation.

Melissa Holtze, 37, and Michael Wheeling, 38, accepted a plea deal calling for three years' probation, the completion of an animal care class and the pet ownership prohibition. They also must receive an evaluation by the Department of Behavioral Health.

Both pleaded no contest in Nevada County Superior Court to a misdemeanor count of animal cruelty in exchange for the probationary sentence. Wheeling pleaded no contest to an additional misdemeanor count of failing to appear in court.

Prosecutors dismissed a charge of failing to appear against Holtze. They dismissed a misdemeanor charge of abandonment of animals against both.

The accusations against Holtze and Wheeling stemmed from the December discovery of Louis, a pit bull mix owned by the pair that didn't have proper medical care, said Deputy District Attorney James Morris.

"The dog, Louis, ultimately had to be euthanized," Morris added.

Recommended Stories For You

Prosecutors filed charges against the pair, which failed three times to appear for court hearings. They remained incarcerated after their most recent arrest in late September, court records show.

To contact Staff Writer Alan Riquelmy, email ariquelmy@theunion.com or call 530-477-4239.