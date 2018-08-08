Pair linked to theft of prosthetic arm back in Nevada County Jail, authorities say

Two people linked to the theft of a prosthetic arm now face vehicle theft charges, authorities said.

Michael Leroy Martin, 25, and Emma Aoloni St. Clair, 19, each face accusations in connection with the Friday theft of a Nissan Versa from the Northern Queen Inn. Both also face an unrelated second-degree burglary charge, Nevada City police and reports state.

Additionally, St. Clair faces a charge of possession of controlled substance paraphernalia. Martin is charged with possession of a controlled substance, Nevada County Jail reports state.

Both remained in jail Wednesday afternoon under bond, records state.

According to Nevada City Police Detective Luke Holdcroft, someone stole a 2016 Nissan Versa from the Northern Queen on Friday. Around 3 p.m. Sunday an officer spotted Martin and St. Clair walking along Hollow Way, near Bost Avenue. Recognizing the pair and knowing they had outstanding warrants, the officer stopped and searched them.

The officer found a vehicle owner's manual, broken key fob and paperwork — all linked to the missing Versa, Holdcroft said.

Recommended Stories For You

Police on Monday found the Versa behind a water storage container on Banner Mountain Trail. They linked St. Clair and Martin to its theft after interviewing them, the detective said.

Authorities have accused the pair of a handful of crimes this year.

St. Clair, Martin and another man were accused in May of breaking into a vacant home and staying there. A neighbor identified two suspects, and authorities later found the homeowner's $4,000 prosthetic arm in the suspects' vehicle, according to Deputy District Attorney Jennifer Hotaling and reports.

According to Hotaling, St. Clair and Martin are accused of entering a home's mud room and taking a cooler on June 30. The homeowner found them, chased them away and later identified them in a photo lineup.

To contact Staff Writer Alan Riquelmy, email ariquelmy@theunion.com or call 530-477-4239.