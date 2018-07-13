Owl sign stolen from iconic Grass Valley eatery

Bring the owl back.

No questions asked.

That's the message that Nate Overstreet wants to convey to the thief who made off with the chainsaw-carved owl sign that hung outside the historic Owl Grill & Saloon for years. Overstreet has been working feverishly since this spring with his partners to get their new restaurant, Watershed, open in the former Owl space.

But because they have been coming and going through the back, Overstreet said, no one realized the owl sign was missing until July 1.

And no one is sure when, exactly, the owl sign went missing. A report has been filed with the Grass Valley Police Department, but there has been no sign of the iconic bird.

"We are doing our best to get the word out in hopes we can get it back," Overstreet said. "We really want to honor the history of the building and feel that this sign was very important in conserving that. We want to make sure that we are just communicating that we are just an era of this beautiful building."

And that means preserving the prior history of the building.

"We don't care how it shows up just as long as we can get it back," Overstreet added. "An anonymous drop off would be great, it's just a shame someone took it."

Anyone with information is urged to call the police department at 530-477-4600.

In the meantime, Overstreet said, the remodeling of the restaurant is on track with only a few minor hang-ups. The space has been re-painted and the flooring and woodwork have been refinished.

"It's looking great," he said. "We're hoping to open on Aug. 17."

Contact reporter Liz Kellar at 530-477-4236 or by email at lizk@theunion.com.