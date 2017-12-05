‘Owl Be Home for Christmas’ fundraiser set for Saturday in Grass Valley

What: “Owl Be Home for Christmas” shopping and benefit for Wildlife Rehabilitation and Release

Wild Birds Unlimited on Saturday will partner with Wildlife Rehabilitation and Release for the fourth annual wildlife-themed shopping and customer appreciation day, "Owl Be Home for Christmas."

According to a news release, a $35 membership to Wildlife Rehabilitation and Release will earn customers $15 worth of "bird bucks" from Wild Birds Unlimited to spend on store merchandise that day.

"Once again we are excited to partner with Wildlife Rehabilitation and Release and pleased to support their cause," said Mary Ann Kirk, owner of Wild Birds Unlimited. "Both organizations have similar missions — to encourage the health and well-being of our native birds and wildlife. A beautiful winter scene backdrop will enable customers to take photos of the 'Owl Ambassadors' with their own cameras or cell phones."

Wildlife Rehabilitation and Release's "Owl Ambassadors," including a barn owl, Western screech owl and great horned owl, will be on hand to greet shoppers as they enter the store or pose for photos.

"This event is very festive and fun, as well as being an important membership drive," said Lauren Satterlee, acting president of the wildlife rehab organization. "If there are people on your Christmas list that are into bird feeding, this is a great way to complete your shopping at Wild Birds Unlimited and support (Wildlife Rehabilitation and Release) at the same time. All donations go to caring for injured or orphaned native wildlife."

Wild Birds Unlimited has wildlife-themed and bird-feeding items including bird seed, bird feeders, books, jewelry, children's puppets, Christmas decorations and ornaments in the shapes of birds and animals, binoculars, field guides, and more.

Source: Wildlife Rehabilitation and Release