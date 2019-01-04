Outgoing Nevada County Superior Hank Weston discusses his time in office

Hank Weston never cared for raising campaign cash.

A former member of the fire protection district board, Weston knew he had to raise money to run for the Nevada County Board of Supervisors.

Someone told Weston the specific number of people he needed to call each night. It's a necessary part of running for office.

"It's part of running," Weston said. "I didn't like it."

Instead of directly asking for cash Weston wrote a letter to everyone in his district, which roughly is comprised of the San Juan Ridge and Penn Valley areas — the western portion of western Nevada County. In his letters Weston explained who he was and his values. He provided an envelope in each mailing, giving people a chance to donate to his campaign.

"Lo and behold, in all three campaigns, it worked fine," Weston said.

A Nevada County supervisor for 12 years, Weston is stepping down within days. Sue Hoek, who had no opposition, will succeed him as the District 4 supervisor. Weston endorsed Hoek for the job.

"Listen," Weston said of any advice he would give. "Get the facts. Get both sides of the story."

History

Weston, a former Grass Valley fire chief, started his career in 1959 as a seasonal firefighter. Drafted into the Army in 1963, Weston served about 2½ years and reached the rank of Sergeant. He then returned to school and started working for the California Department of Forestry and Fire, now called Cal Fire.

Weston's career took him to Santa Rosa, Monterey and Sacramento. He also served as an operations officer, in fire prevention and as the unit chief for five counties — Nevada, Yuba, Sutter, Sierra and Placer.

Then, in 1997, Weston became the fire chief of Grass Valley. As chief he made the fire department an organization with paid workers, changing it from a volunteer model.

Weston was asked around 2002 to run for the Board of Supervisors, though he noted he was still fire chief at the time.

"I wasn't quite ready," he said.

Four years later he was. Taking office, Weston said he began receiving a regular stream of calls and emails. What surprised him was what he called the amount of discord that exists among neighbors.

The complaints are typical of neighborhood disputes — a fence in the wrong spot, dogs barking and an excess of cars on a street. Weston heard it all.

"The supervisor gets calls on everything," he said. "I mean everything."

A supervisor might not know how to resolve a problem. What's important is that he or she knows the person who can, Weston said.

Early in his career Weston served as a union president. In that role he learned to hear someone's complaint, tell them he understood and then speak to the person on the other side of the issue.

Those lessons carry over to the person who will succeed him — learn both sides, work toward compromise.

"Everyone doesn't win and everyone doesn't lose," he said. "If you can do it, you did your job."

Issues

There's more to Nevada County than marijuana.

Cannabis has played a role during Weston's tenure as a supervisor, but it's not the only issue. There was the Great Recession, which Weston said the county weathered with balanced budgets. The county stabilized and funded its library system. A series of solar panels now shoulders about 85 percent of the county's utility costs and a fire ban now exists along the Yuba River corridor.

Penn Valley now has a Municipal Advisory Council — a formal entity that funnels community concerns to the District 4 supervisor. A corporate yard for the county's heavy vehicles will be constructed on La Barr Meadows Road.

And, of course, there's cannabis.

"It's a very complicated issue," Weston said.

He started getting complaints about pot around 2012. People were upset over the smell and the proximity of grows to their homes. The degradation of the environment was another problem. Some people complained of their wells going dry.

"It's all negative at first," Weston said. "There was nothing positive about it. Except I knew a good part of our economy, how would you put it, was supported by our marijuana growers."

Weston has seen the grows from a helicopter. He wondered how the county could regulate marijuana.

Measure W, the June 2016 ballot initiative that would have banned all outdoor cultivation, only continued the polarization of the community over the issue. The measure, which Weston called poorly written, failed.

Almost three years later countywide regulation is on the way. Officials have said they want a new grow ordinance in place this spring.

Weston said he believes the issue will start to settle once those new rules are in place. Over the years he's seen cannabis opponents start to understand the benefits of a regulated marketplace. Additionally, many cannabis farmers express interest in being part of that legal market.

"That's probably the biggest thing," Weston said. "Both sides have come to some understanding."

Reflections

Supervisor Ed Scofield has worked with Weston for years. He praised the job Weston did for his district.

"Whatever Hank did, he did what he thought was best for the county," Scofield said. "He really knew how to do a lot of it, and he was especially good with the fire part of it. I think that's where we're definitely going to miss him."

CEO Alison Lehman said in an email that the county has benefitted from Weston's leadership.

"He never shied away from tackling the hard issues," Lehman said. "Supervisor Weston is a natural problem solver and a convener of people. He does not become entrenched on an issue and truly looks for a compromise that will directly benefit those he serves. We will miss his positive presence at the Government Center, including his wonderful sense of humor and his constant reminder to not take yourself too seriously."

Humor, and a thick skin, appear to be necessary attributes for politicians.

Some people use a broad brush when critiquing supervisors. People are quick to complain, but rarely do they pen a letter thanking local leaders for balancing the county budget, Weston said.

"I guarantee you — you cannot be thinned skinned," he said. "The stress would be unbearable. You hope that the next day, or next issue, will be better.

"Coming here, it was fun," Weston continued. "There's way more good things than negative."

To contact Staff Writer Alan Riquelmy, email ariquelmy@theunion.com or call 530-477-4239.