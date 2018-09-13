Outgoing chief administrative officer of Nevada County endorses Captain Shannan Moon for sheriff

Rick Haffey, retiring Chief Administrative Officer of Nevada County announced he endorses Captain Shannan Moon of the Nevada County Sheriff's Office during the upcoming election, according to a release.

Haffey described Moon "as the most qualified candidate to be the next Sheriff of Nevada County.

"Shannan Moon is far and away the most qualified candidate for Sheriff. I have worked with her and have seen her in action. I know Shannan will blend the best of traditional law enforcement values with a high level of accountability, collaboration and 21st century leadership."

Moon is a lifelong resident of Nevada County and a 28-year veteran of the Nevada County Sheriff's Office. For more information go to moonforsheriff2018 or email info@moonforsheriff2018.com.

Source: Moon for sheriff