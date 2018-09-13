 Outgoing chief administrative officer of Nevada County endorses Captain Shannan Moon for sheriff | TheUnion.com

Rick Haffey, retiring Chief Administrative Officer of Nevada County announced he endorses Captain Shannan Moon of the Nevada County Sheriff's Office during the upcoming election, according to a release.

Haffey described Moon "as the most qualified candidate to be the next Sheriff of Nevada County.

"Shannan Moon is far and away the most qualified candidate for Sheriff. I have worked with her and have seen her in action. I know Shannan will blend the best of traditional law enforcement values with a high level of accountability, collaboration and 21st century leadership."

Moon is a lifelong resident of Nevada County and a 28-year veteran of the Nevada County Sheriff's Office. For more information go to moonforsheriff2018 or email info@moonforsheriff2018.com.

