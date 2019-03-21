Outdoor Gear Swap Coming to Sierra Commons

On March 31, Sierra Commons will hold its first-ever Outdoor, Fitness & Recreation Gear Swap so that local outdoor enthusiasts can load up on gently used — and gently priced — outdoor, fitness and travel gear.

"The trails are opening up, and that means it's time to assess your gear situation," said Sierra Commons' Robert Trent. "The swap will bring together people that need to get rid of things with people that want to get it. And it's shaping up — there's a Sierra Commons member who works for some big outdoor companies. He is definitely bringing some really nice stuff to sell."

Outlandish Experiences and Wicked Good Copywriting are sponsoring the event. Gossamer Gear, an ultralight backpack company whose pack designers used Sierra Commons to stay up and running after their Paradise studio was destroyed in the Camp Fire, has also signed on as a sponsor.

Gear swaps are a great, inexpensive way to upgrade to better equipment for the activities you enjoy, or to keep financial barriers to a minimum when thinking of starting a new sport.

"Anyone looking to clean out their gear closet and get a little something for the stuff they find can set up to sell," said Trent. "Unloading your older equipment gives it new life, helps others enjoy the outdoors, and puts some money in your pocket so you can buy more new gear."

A $15-dollar vendor donation is encouraged.

"(It's) best to bring cash — all your transactions will be one-on-one with the sellers," said Trent. "Good-natured haggling is absolutely encouraged."

The swap happens on March 31 at the Sierra Commons campus on 792-A Searls Avenue in Nevada City. All donated proceeds benefit Sierra Commons to help support their educational and mentorship programs.

Vendors must pre-register for a table at https://bit.ly/2U8qbFg , or by calling Sierra Commons at 530-265-8443, or by email at info@sierracommons.org.