Open houses coming for those interested in volunteering at area state parks

Malakoff Diggins State Historic Park, South Yuba River State Park, and Empire Mine State Historic Park are looking for new volunteers — no experience needed.

Anything from single day to long-term volunteers are appreciated. Volunteers help educate people about California by interpreting each park's unique place in gold rush history.

Three different open houses will be offered — one Saturday and two more on Feb. 24.

From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, experience Gold Rush history at one of California's oldest and richest gold mines at Empire Mine State Historic Park. Volunteer opportunities are available for the living history program, giving tours in historic buildings or working the sales center at this centrally-located Historic Park. This open house will be at the Empire Mine Visitor Center.

Two open houses are set for Feb. 24, one from 10 a.m. to noon at Bridgeport and the other from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at North Bloomfield.

At Bridgeport, volunteers are needed for the visitor's center, guided hikes and tours of the historic barn and gas station. This open house will be at the Bridgeport Visitor's Center in Penn Valley.

Recommended Stories For You

The North Bloomfield open house will include the largest hydraulic mine at Malakoff Diggins State Historic Park, with opportunities to give tours of historic buildings, work the sales counter or even teaching visitors to gold pan. The open house will be at the visitor's center in North Bloomfield.

A mandatory, one-day volunteer training for all three parks will be held at Empire Mine on consecutive Saturdays, March 3 or 10, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.