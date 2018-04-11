Onyx Theatre opens doors today in Nevada City

The Onyx will be hosting an open house from 3 to 6 p.m. today before the new theater opens its regular screening schedule Friday with Isle of Dogs.

A unique and independent community art-house movie theatre with a decades-old history, the Onyx Theatre will open doors to reveal two state-of-the-art screening rooms, an expanded menu, including beer and wine, roomier, plush seating, assistive listening and more, according to a release.

Previously known as The Magic Theatre, The Onyx has undergone a big renovation. One of the two screening rooms will be called "The Magic Theatre," honoring its predecessor, while the new room is "The Dream Theatre."

"During the 17 years I've had the pleasure of owning this cinema we've constantly made improvements, but I'm most excited about what we've created these past few months. It's a metamorphosis," said owner Jeffrey Clark. "The Magic will still literally be inside The Onyx, but now we're going to give people an opportunity to experience going to the movies in a new, more comfortable and very fun way."

The screening room ceilings feature murals by local artist Sarah Coleman. The menu features many local products including cheese plates from Wheyward Girl and beer from ol' Republic Brewing, among other local specialties. The theater also offers blanket rentals.

For more information about The Onyx, contact Celine Negrete at celine@theonyxtheatre.com, call 530-648-0514 or reach keep up via social media at http://www.facebook.com/TheOnyxTheatre, twitter.com/OnyxTheatre and instagram.com/the_onyx_theatre.

