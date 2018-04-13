Onyx Theatre open for business

There's a new place to watch new and upcoming films in Nevada City.

The long awaited Onyx Theatre is now open for business with two screening rooms showing films on Argall Way in Nevada City.

Fans of the former Magic Theatre were pleasantly surprised when they toured the new digs Thursday. Most were impressed with the comfortable reclining seats, while others touted the decor and ambiance.

Owner Jeff Clark was on hand to greet patrons and tell them what's new, including the switch to 21-and-over due to alcohol sales. Food will also be available for purchase aside from the regular organic popcorn.

While the box office is open at 107 Argall Way, Clark urges folks to book online at http://www.theonyxtheatre.com.