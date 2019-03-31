Online burn permits available for Nevada County residents

AUBURN — The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection has transitioned to online residential burn permits for residents living within the state responsibility area of Nevada, Yuba, Placer and Sierra counties, effective immediately, according to a release.

The online application will provide a convenient method for obtaining a burn permit for residents within these counties. Applicants can access the website at burnpermit.fire.ca.gov, watch the mandatory video which reviews burning requirements and safety tips, fill in the required fields, submit the form and a dooryard burn permit will be created.

The applicant must then print the permit. Permits are valid for the calendar year in which they are issued and must be reissued annually on or after Jan. 1 of each year.

Residents wishing to burn must verify it is a permissive burn day prior to burning by contacting:

Nevada & Sierra Counties – Northern Sierra Air Quality Management District

Western Nevada County: 530-274-7928

Eastern Nevada County: 530-582-1027

Western Sierra County: 530-289-3662

Eastern Sierra County: 530-994-3561

Residents are urged to take precautions while burning outdoors to prevent starting a wildfire. Ensure that burn piles are no larger than four feet in diameter, have a 10-ft. clearance of bare mineral soil around the burn pile and a responsible adult must be in attendance at all times with a water source and a shovel.

Dry, natural vegetation, grown on the property can be burned outdoors in open piles unless prohibited by local ordinances. No household trash or garbage can be burned outdoors at residences.

For more information on how you can protect your family, home and property by creating and maintaining defensible space visit http://www.readyforwildfire.org.

Source: CalFire