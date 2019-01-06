One robber in Grass Valley T-Mobile case pleads no contest

One of five suspects in an early October robbery of a Grass Valley T-Mobile store entered an open plea in court Friday, pleading no contest to second-degree robbery and recklessly evading a peace officer.

The District Attorney's Office did not join in the plea made by Damiya Jones, 18, of Sacramento, and she faces a potential maximum sentence of six years in state prison.

Jones, Darren Henderson, 18, and a 16-year-old were arrested in connection with the Oct. 4 robbery of the Nevada City Highway store. Three masked suspects entered the store and held an employee at gunpoint before taking between 15 to 20 electronic devices and fleeing. The trio were detained after an officer spotted their vehicle and a brief police chase ended when the vehicle went out of control, hit an embankment and overturned.

Police have accused two other men of the Oct. 4 robbery, but prosecutors have yet to file charges against them.

Henderson earlier pleaded no contest to robbery and evading a police officer and is scheduled for sentencing on Jan. 25.

Jones was in Nevada County Superior Court with her attorney, Kenneth Tribby, who told Judge Candace Heidelberger he intends to argue that she be placed on probation. He noted that although Jones was pleading no contest to the evasion charge, she was not the driver of the getaway car.

She is set to be sentenced on March 1.

Suspects in second T-Mobile robbery enter not guilty pleas

The four suspects in a second T-Mobile robbery also were in court Friday.

Zachary Hidvegi, 18; Isaiah Shepherd, 19; Brian Mack, 20; and Travonn Dill, 23, all of Sacramento, face two counts of second-degree robbery in connection with the Nov. 15 robbery. Dill, Mack and Shepherd also are accused of being on probation.

The four men allegedly entered the store at night with only two employees on duty before stealing multiple items and fleeing.

On Friday, Shepherd, Mack and Hidvegi all entered not-guilty pleas. Dill previously had pleaded not guilty. Their attorneys informed Heidelberger they plan to file a motion to dismiss the case, and a hearing was scheduled for Feb. 22.

Contact reporter Liz Kellar at 530-477-4236 or by email at lizk@theunion.com.