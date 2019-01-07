One down, two to go on storm front for Nevada County

The new year's first big storm brought rain, some snow and lots of downed trees — and associated power outages — to western Nevada County over the weekend.

Locals can expect more of the same starting tonight, with the next storm system predicted to bring more valley rain and mountain snow to the area through Wednesday. A brief period of dry weather is expected for Thursday with wetter weather returning for the weekend.

On Saturday and Sunday, 2 to 3 inches of rain were predicted, but local rainfall totals over the last 48 hours were much higher in some areas. According to the National Weather Service, while 2.16 inches was reported in South County near Alta Sierra, 3.33 inches was reported at the airport with 4.41 inches reported in Nevada City.

Western Nevada County saw some snow flurries at higher elevations Saturday, and heavier snowfall Sunday caused the closure of Highway 20 at Nevada City to all but local traffic by mid-afternoon. Highway 20 was reopened as of 7:30 a.m. Monday.

Interstate 80 was closed in both directions from Colfax to the state line due to spin outs and zero visibility by 1:45 p.m. The California Highway Patrol reported the interstate was opened at 7 a.m. Monday between Truckee and Colfax. The highway remained closed at the Nevada state line until traffic was cleared. The CHP was providing escorts and chains were required at Truckee.

Wind gusts of up to 37 mph combined with the rain brought down a number of trees across the county. Issues were reported Saturday in downtown Grass Valley, above Nevada City and above Lake Wildwood. On Sunday, more downed trees were reported in Lake of the Pines and Cascade Shores.

During the weekend storm, 2,146 customers lost power in Nevada County, with the majority in Grass Valley and some in Nevada City and Penn Valley, PG&E spokeswoman Brandi Merlo said. All of the outages were repaired by Monday, she added.

Rain is likely Tuesday, mainly after 10 a.m., the National Weather Service said. The rain could become heavy at times by Tuesday night, with amounts between three quarters and one inch possible. On Wednesday, the rain will decrease to showers by mid-morning, but could be heavy at times. It will be warmer, however, with a high near 50 and a low around 41 degrees.

The rain is predicted to return Friday night, according to the weather service.

Contact reporter Liz Kellar at 530-477-4236 or by email at lizk@theunion.com.