One dead after ejection on Dog Bar Road in south Nevada County

One dead after ejection on Dog Bar Road

Emergency personnel responded to a vehicle collision with at least one person ejected into the roadway at Dog Bar Road and Norvin Way just before 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Upon arriving at the scene, EMTs administered CPR to one subject, while the scene was searched for other victims.

By 6:45 p.m. responders from the scene confirmed that one person had died.

The identities of the victim will be released pending notification of first of kin.

— The Union staff