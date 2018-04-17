One dead after ejection on Dog Bar Road in south Nevada County
April 17, 2018
One dead after ejection on Dog Bar Road
Emergency personnel responded to a vehicle collision with at least one person ejected into the roadway at Dog Bar Road and Norvin Way just before 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Upon arriving at the scene, EMTs administered CPR to one subject, while the scene was searched for other victims.
By 6:45 p.m. responders from the scene confirmed that one person had died.
The identities of the victim will be released pending notification of first of kin.
— The Union staff
