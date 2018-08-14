On the right track: Bear River High School completes extensive track project

Bear River High School's athletic department has a brand new, eight-lane track to train on and share with the community.

Construction on the track began in March, and the final coat was applied in recent days. The next step will be cleaning up the peripheral area and striping the track, which is expected to happen next week.

The track became reality with the help of funds allotted to the school following the approval of Measure B, a ballot measure passed in 2016 allowing the Nevada Joint Union High School District $47 million in bonds to upgrade and improve local high schools.

Bear River Principal Amy Besler said the track accounted for approximately $1.6 million of the allotment, with about half of that cost going toward upgrades to stadium access, repair of underground piping and drainage issues, and Americans with Disabilities Act parking spots.

Longtime co-head football coach and newly appointed Bear River Athletic Director Scott Savoie said the school is eager to put the track to use.

"Track season is not until the spring," said Savoie, "so an official meet (won't be) until March or April, but it will get a lot of use between now and then. Our P.E. classes will be out there. I'm sure our cross country team will be doing some of their training on it, and our other teams as well. It will get a lot of use, for sure."

Savoie said with proper care the track should remain in good condition for many years to come. He said Nevada Union recently resurfaced its track after approximately 15 years of use.

"If we take care of it, I think could expect to get the same kind of return," Savoie said. "Of course (resurfacing) is nowhere near the cost of the installment."

In addition to the new opportunities the new track presents Bear River athletics — Savoie said the school hasn't hosted a track meet in years — he is excited that the community who approved Measure B will get to share in the enjoyment of the school's new feature.

"I think it's huge not just for our student body but our community as a whole," he said. "We wouldn't have it without our community. It belongs at least partially to them and we want everybody to use it and take care of it."

Jennifer Nobles is a staff writer for The Union. She can be reached at jnobles@theunion.com or 530-477-4231.