Old favorite returns to Grass Valley for New Years Eve

Back for the third consecutive year, "Robby James and the Streets of Bakersfield" will play covers of top country-western hits at the Gold Miners Inn New Year's Eve celebration.

Festivities take place in the hotel's Grand Ballroom. Doors open at 8 p.m. Dancing goes from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. There will also be free line-dancing lessons between band sets so guests can learn the latest country western steps and spins.

Gold Miners Inn is offering two varieties of New Year's Eve party packages. One even includes a hotel room to save guests the hassle of driving on New Year's Eve.

The Gold Miners Inn is located in downtown Grass Valley at 121 Bank Street. For more information visit goldminersinn.com or reservations, call 530-477-1700.

Source: Gold Miners Inn