Old Barn Self Storage in Grass Valley served as drop-off for gifts for area children

Three large units at Old Barn Self Storage brimmed to the ceiling this month with dolls, skateboards, bicycles, shoes and clothes. Gifts destined for hundreds of area children spilled from under the office Christmas tree and across the floor.

During December, the Grass Valley storage facility served as a drop-off and gathering point for gifts collected by several local organizations, including Women of Worth, the Marine Corps Toys for Tots program and the Newcomers Club of Nevada County.

Local agencies referred families, adopted families experiencing hard times this winter, and helped collect and distribute Christmas gifts, including Nevada County Child Protective Services, the Salvation Army, Helping Hands Nurturing Center, students from Nevada Union and Bear River high schools, the Roamin' Angels car club, the county Sheriff's Office and more, coordinators said.

Many recipients have suffered domestic violence, and some children are being raised by grandparents, said Jeannie Medley, volunteer coordinator for the Women of Worth Christmas outreach program. "I am so grateful that Old Barn allows me to use them as a drop-off point," she added.

The Newcomers Club held a fall fundraiser to support the purchases, with the goal of "helping families up," said member Shirley Souza.

"There's a lot of volunteering that goes on in this town," said Old Barn Co-manager Maxine Young. "It's a giving community."