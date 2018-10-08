Ol’ Republic Roadhouse in Nevada City set for Wednesday opening

The ol' Republic Roadhouse, in the works for over a year, is set to have a soft opening Wednesday.

The restaurant, bar and bakery at 18851 Highway 20, Nevada City, will start with operating hours from Wednesday through Sunday. Reservations will be required at least into next week, said Jim Harte, one of the restaurant's owners.

Call 530-470-8745 for reservations.

"We will announce a grand opening," Harte said.

The restaurant will feature burgers, pizzas and sausages. Small plates, snacks and cheese also are options. In addition to the food, it'll also feature beers from ol' Republic's Nevada City brewery.

The ol' Republic Roadhouse is in the former Old 5 Mile House.

Recommended Stories For You

Harte said renovating the building brought challenges, which delayed its opening.

In one case they discovered the footing was inadequate when workers installed a new support post. New footing required more engineering work, which led to an architect, county permitting and more delays, Harte said.

"That happened multiple times with several items," he added.

Making the best of the delays, Harte said workers have turned the kitchen and bar into a "showcase."

Harte anticipates the restaurant will maintain its five-day schedule through the winter. He'll re-evaluate its hours for the summer.

The restaurant's website is http://www.olrepublicroadhouse.com.

To contact Staff Writer Alan Riquelmy, email ariquelmy@theunion.com or call 530-477-4239.