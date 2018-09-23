Oktoberfest festivities in Nevada City help families in need
September 23, 2018
The 5th Annual Oktoberfest is set for 3 to 7 p.m. on Oct. 6 in Nevada City's Pioneer Park. The event will feature local breweries, live entertainment, German food, German music and dancers, as well as a vintage motorcycle show. This celebration is a fundraiser for the nonprofit KARE Crisis Nursery, which provides emergency and respite care to the young children of Nevada County families who are experience a crisis or emergency situation. Pioneer Park is located at 421 Nimrod St. in Nevada City. Above, a young reveler dons lederhosen at last year's event.
