Odd Fellows give back to the community

Members of the Nevada City Odd Fellows Oustomah Lodge #16 IOOF Good Works Committee recently delivered gifts of $500 to two community nonprofits. Interpreting the Odd Fellows' traditions of caring for widows and orphans into modern day and actions serving those in need, the Lodge chose the local Meals on Wheels program operated by Gold Country Community Services and KARE Crisis Nursery in Grass Valley as beneficiaries. Pictured, a donation was presented to Nicole Grimes (center), social services manager with Gold Country Community Services, surrounded by Meals on Wheels volunteers.