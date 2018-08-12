Oak Fire burns 16 acres: Nevada County firefighters race to extinguish flames

A vegetation fire ignited Sunday afternoon on Oak Drive and Buck Mountain Road in Grass Valley. About 16 acres of land were burned during the incident, which largely involved grass, brush and oak woodland, however one structure was reported destroyed while two others were damaged.

As of press time the cause of the fire remained under investigation.

Residents of the area were notified of the fire and a CodeRED alert was deployed.

Mandatory evacuations were conducted and evacuation advisories were made.

Reports over the emergency radio scanner conveyed that some residents were refusing to evacuate at the time.

According to the Nevada County Office of Emergency Services, air resources were able to slow the blaze which at 7:13 p.m. was reported as being 80 percent contained. As of 6:41 p.m. forward progress had been stopped.

Soon after the Oak Fire started, two additional fires were reported; one in Dobbins and one in Browns Valley off Sicard Flat. Many crews were already dispatched to the Oak Fire, leaving firefighting personnel spread thin throughout the afternoon.

At approximately 7:08 p.m. evacuations and road closures had been lifted in the area.

Jennifer Nobles is a staff writer for The Union. She can be reached at jnobles@theunion.com or 530-477-4231.

Multimedia Reporter Elias Funez contributed to this report. He can be reached by email at efunez@theunion.com, or call 530-477-4230.