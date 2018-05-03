Number of registered Nevada County voters drops; more local Democrats than Republicans

Number of registered voters drops

Nevada County Democrats have maintained their numbers lead on local Republicans in advance of the June 5 primary, according to the elections office.

There were 24,633 registered Democrats as of Wednesday, compared to 23,122 Republicans — a difference of 1,511.

In May 2016 local Democrats numbered 24,474. There were 23,286 Republicans — a difference of 1,188.

As of Wednesday there are 15,617 no party preference, 2,456 American Independent, 797 Green Party and 187 Peace & Freedom voters in the county.

There's currently a total of 67,669 registered voters in Nevada County, compared to 66,149 in May 2016.

— Alan Riquelmy