Nugget Fringe Festival in effect in Grass Valley

Grass Valley's unique venues, combined with local and regional talent, come together once again for the 4th annual Nugget Fringe Festival.

Folks with the festival's familiar logo can be seen bustling throughout downtown Grass Valley locations such as the Holbrooke, and 151 Union Square for a mixture of anything from puppet shows to burlesque shows and everything in between.

The festival continues through Jan. 28. For more information and festival times visit http://www.nuggetfringe.com.