No new candidates declare for Nevada County office
March 14, 2018
Sue Hoek will run unopposed for the District 4 seat on the Nevada County Board of Supervisors — one of eight candidates who face no opponent in this June's election — as she garnered no competition by the 5 p.m. Wednesday deadline to declare for her office.
The race for sheriff, which shared the same deadline, is set at three candidates — John Foster, Shannan Moon and Bill Smethers.
The deadline for most candidates to declare was last week. Candidates had to declare by 5 p.m. Friday in races in which the incumbent is running.
For contests with no incumbent — which include the District 4 supervisor and sheriff's races — candidates had until Wednesday.
District 4 Supervisor Hank Weston and Sheriff Keith Royal aren't seeking re-election.
All other county and judicial races drew the incumbent. They include:
• District attorney: Glenn Jennings and incumbent Cliff Newell
• District 3 Board of Supervisors: Hilary Hodge and incumbent Dan Miller
• Clerk-recorder/registrar of voters: Mary Anne Davis, incumbent Greg Diaz and Elise Strickler
• Nevada County superintendent of schools: Scott Lay
• County treasurer-tax collector: Tina Vernon
• County auditor-controller: Marcia Salter
• County assessor: Sue Horne
• Superior Court judge: Thomas Anderson, Robert Tamietti and B. Scott Thomsen are running unopposed for their respective seats
