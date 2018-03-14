No new candidates declare for Nevada County office

Sue Hoek will run unopposed for the District 4 seat on the Nevada County Board of Supervisors — one of eight candidates who face no opponent in this June's election — as she garnered no competition by the 5 p.m. Wednesday deadline to declare for her office.

The race for sheriff, which shared the same deadline, is set at three candidates — John Foster, Shannan Moon and Bill Smethers.

The deadline for most candidates to declare was last week. Candidates had to declare by 5 p.m. Friday in races in which the incumbent is running.

For contests with no incumbent — which include the District 4 supervisor and sheriff's races — candidates had until Wednesday.

District 4 Supervisor Hank Weston and Sheriff Keith Royal aren't seeking re-election.

All other county and judicial races drew the incumbent. They include:

Recommended Stories For You

• District attorney: Glenn Jennings and incumbent Cliff Newell

• District 3 Board of Supervisors: Hilary Hodge and incumbent Dan Miller

• Clerk-recorder/registrar of voters: Mary Anne Davis, incumbent Greg Diaz and Elise Strickler

• Nevada County superintendent of schools: Scott Lay

• County treasurer-tax collector: Tina Vernon

• County auditor-controller: Marcia Salter

• County assessor: Sue Horne

• Superior Court judge: Thomas Anderson, Robert Tamietti and B. Scott Thomsen are running unopposed for their respective seats

To contact Staff Writer Alan Riquelmy, email ariquelmy@theunion.com or call 530-477-4239.