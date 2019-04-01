North San Juan Town Hall meeting
April 1, 2019
Nevada County District 4 Supervisor Susan Hoek will host a North San Juan Town Hall Meeting with Sheriff Shannan Moon, Public Works Director Trisha Tillotson, and Transit Service Manager Robin VanValkenburgh in conjunction with the Family Resource Center to discuss important issues that include law enforcement, road maintenance and transit services.
The event will be at 6:30 p.m. on April 11 at the Oak Tree Lodge located at 18847 Oak Tree Rd., Nevada City. Doors open at 6 p.m.
For additional information, please contact the Family Resource Center at 530-292-3174 or the Board of Supervisors' office at 530-265-1480.
