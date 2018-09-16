North San Juan resident arrested in Nebraska pot bust takes plea

A woman with a North San Juan address has pleaded guilty to possession after being arrested last year in Nebraska with nearly 60 pounds of marijuana.

Jewel Estrada, 51, was arrested Dec. 17, 2017, after being pulled over by Nebraska State Patrol troopers in North Platte. Estrada had pulled off Interstate 80 into a business parking lot and reportedly was seen making an improper signal.

It was discovered that Estrada had an active warrant from Nebraska, according to a release from the troopers. According to online records, Estrada had a warrant for failing to appear on a 2010 misdemeanor citation.

Estrada was arrested for the warrant and troopers conducted a search of the vehicle, reportedly finding approximately 59 pounds of high-grade marijuana. The marijuana had an estimated street value of $295,000, according to the release.

Estrada was subsequently booked into jail on suspicion of possession of marijuana, more than one pound, possession with intent to deliver, and no drug tax stamp.

Last week, Estrada took a plea deal in the case, lowering a charge of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver down to a charge of possession of more than 1 pound of marijuana. She also pleaded guilty to not having a drug tax stamp. She was fined $5,000, with $5,000 restitution to the state of Nebraska.