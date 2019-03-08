North Lake Tahoe missing woman found dead days after walking away from crash

Placer County Sheriff's office announced Thursday that Search and Rescue volunteers have found the body of 46-year old Kathryn "Lani" Jones who went missing on Monday afternoon. They said her family has been notified.

According to a post on the sheriff's office Facebook page, Jones, a local resident of Carnelian Bay, crashed her vehicle early Monday afternoon on State Route 28 near Center Street.

Witnesses of the crash stopped and helped Jones out of her vehicle. While waiting for emergency personnel to arrive, Jones reportedly walked away from the scene and disappeared.

"Our condolences go out to the Jones family during this extremely tough time," the post read.

— Hannah Jones, Sierra Sun