North Fire near Emigrant Gap approaches 1,000 acres

The North Fire continues to rage on both sides of the North Fork of the American River canyon about 26 miles northeast of Alta.

As of Wednesday afternoon, 999 acres had burned and the fire was reported at 10 percent contained. 491 fire personnel are attending to the blaze while 8 helicopters, 56 engines, and 12 dozers were employed to help extinguish the flames.

Tahoe National Forest Public Information Officer Tim Evans said Wednesday afternoon that the fire is growing to the northeast.

Wednesday morning saw the arrival of NorCal Team 1, a Type II team who will oversee command on the North Fire.

Barbara Rebinskie, information officer for NorCal Team 1 said that no containment date has been determined though morale among crews remains strong.