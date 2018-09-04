North Fire continues raging near Emigrant Gap: Five Nevada County strike teams aid in battle

A fire which started around 3 p.m. Monday continues to burn on both sides of the North Fork of the American River canyon near the North Fork Campground.

The fire was 10 percent contained at press time, according to Tim Evans, Public Information Officer for the Tahoe National Forest.

The fire had burned about 500 acres, though earlier reports claimed it was at least 650 acres. Evans said the discrepancy can be attributed to the implementation of better mapping overnight.

During initial response, the North Fork, Onion Valley and Tunnel Mills campgrounds were all evacuated Monday afternoon.

Evans said Tuesday that information on the fire is trickling in, though he could confirm that it was burning in mixed brush and timber at a rapid rate of spread. He noted that early reports of a person being left behind at one of the evacuated campgrounds were unsubstantiated.

Josh Sunde, battalion chief on duty for Nevada County Consolidated Fire, said Tuesday that five area strike teams have been enlisted to battle the fire. Engines and crews from Rough and Ready Fire, Nevada County Consolidated, Ophir Hill Fire, Peardale-Chicago Park Fire and Nevada City Fire Department — a total of 20 individuals — had joined the efforts as of Tuesday afternoon.

Evans said the Tahoe National Forest has set up an informational email address where the public can both share and obtain information: 2018_catnf_northfire@firenet.gov.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation.

Jennifer Nobles is a staff writer for The Union. She can be reached at jnobles@theunion.com or 530-477-4231.