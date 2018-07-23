Noon legal seminar on landlord, tenant rights in Nevada City

Attorneys Kathy Lindsay and Larry Montgomery will lead a legal seminar on landlord and tenant rights from noon to 1 p.m. on Aug. 21 in the Nevada County Superior Court's Law Library, 201 Church St. in Nevada City.

The cost is $15 for members of the public and $30 for attorneys, who will receive one hour of MCLE credit. Topics will include information on picking good tenants, checking credit, verifying employment, deposits, rental agreements, duty to repair and maintain, terminating tenancies, different kinds of rental agreements, eviction and more.

Lindsay has been practicing law since 2011 and currently works as an attorney volunteer in the Self-Help Center/Family Law Facilitator Office. Over the years she has also developed a practice in family law, dependency and probate. Through her work at the Self-Help Center, she has assisted numerous landlords and tenants to understand the laws in this area and rights involved.

Montgomery began practicing law in 1985 in San Diego, then moved to Nevada County in March 1988, where he has practiced law ever since. In 1989 and in 1995, he served as president of the Nevada County Bar Association. Beginning in 1994, Montgomery began sitting regularly as a Judge Pro Tem in the Family Law, Criminal, Traffic, and Smalls Claims departments of the Nevada County Superior Court. His areas of practice are family law, criminal & juvenile law, and dependency.

To enroll, call 530-265-7161 or email Law.Library@nccourt.net. Please arrive by 11:45 a.m. to complete registration.

— Submitted by Jeannie Wood