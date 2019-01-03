Nonprofit turning foothill property into veteran recover program

A nonprofit organization recently purchased a 48-acre property in the foothills with plans to turn it into a recovery facility where veterans struggling with substance abuse and other issues can get help in their transition back to civilian life.

Eric Almquist, president of the Northern California Community Development Corporation, stumbled across the property on Drobish Road near Bangor but knew immediately it would be the perfect place to expand his organization's Victory Village, a disabled veterans assistance program that offers substance abuse recovery, transitional living and re-employment training opportunities.

"It's an ideal place for us because Marysville and Yuba City has a big population of veterans and its only about 30 minutes away, as well as Oroville, so it's very close in proximity to those more urban areas but still provides a country setting," Almquist said. "It was built around 1940 and was set up to be a children's home."

The property has been vacant for a number of years, but the structures that still stand will be the foundation Victory Village builds upon. The property currently has four houses — including a main lodge facility, commercial kitchen and room for counseling — six bunkhouses that can be used for summer-type living and numerous outbuildings like barns, a maintenance shop and an equestrian arena.

Almquist said the recovery program's mission is to treat the invisible wounds of war and to provide necessary services to struggling veterans. In an area with such a large veteran population, he said it was important to do something that will add available services to that portion of the population.

"They did their service to the country and some come back with problems. I feel it's up to us to see what we can do to help them through that after they've gone to serve their country," Almquist said, who is a veteran.

Recommended Stories For You

Chaya Galicia, homeless project manager in Yuba County, said during the most recent point-in-time count of the area's homeless population — an annual count conducted on a specific day in January that is required by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development — approximately 11 percent of those tallied as homeless in the Yuba-Sutter area identified as veterans.

"I think (Victory Village) will be amazing. It's going to make a huge impact on the homeless veterans in our area," Galicia said.

The corporation purchased the property on Dec. 12. Almquist said staff have been hired and are currently working to improve the property to get it ready for opening.

"There's a lot of work to be done. In general, everything needs a bit of an upgrade. We have to insulate, and winterize, clean, paint — those kinds of cosmetic type of things," he said.

At first, the property will be more focused on temporarily sheltering recovering veterans in need of services and retraining them, but the goal is to one day open it up with permanent supportive housing. Almquist said there are some veterans that return from war with certain issues that require a controlled environment.

"That's a huge gap in our continuum of care," Galicia said. "Obviously, we have shelters, support networks, case management, things like that but we don't have the permanent housing component. Some people are able to utilize the services available to them to become self-sufficient, but others need that long-term support, so I think this will have a huge impact."

The program will focus on helping about 30 people at first and as more facilities are improved, they hope to expand capacity to up to 50 people, Almquist said. When all is said and done, he said it will be one of the largest facilities of its kind in the north state.

The program will work with behavioral health departments in Yuba, Sutter and Butte counties, as well as various veteran associations in order to provide services to the most in-need veterans.

Almquist hopes to have the facility up and running by spring 2019.

For more information about the Victory Village program, visit http://www.victoryvillagevets.org.

Jake Abbott writes for the Marysville Appeal Democrat, a sister publication of The Union. He can be reached at jabbott@appealdemocrat.com.