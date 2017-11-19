No snow expected this week between Grass Valley and Reno, National Weather Service says

The weather should cause little trouble this week as motorists travel between here and Reno on Interstate 80, as no snow is expected to fall below 10,000 feet, the National Weather Service said.

Showers are expected today, followed on Thanksgiving and Friday by more rain chances. However, no snow currently is forecast for this week, said Cory Mueller, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

"We won't really be seeing any snow accumulation," he added. "It mainly should be just wet roads."

Grass Valley has a 70 percent chance of rain today, dipping to 30 percent tonight. Truckee's rain chances are lower: 40 percent today and 20 percent tonight, forecasts show.

"Then it looks like we kind of dry out for the rest of the week," Mueller said.

Rain chances return Thanksgiving for Grass Valley and Friday for Truckee, though Mueller said that system appears weaker than today's.

Recommended Stories For You

Under one-tenth of an inch of rain is expected in Grass Valley between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. today. It'll be cloudy with highs around 56. Lows will drop tonight to 51.

Tuesday will be partly sunny with highs around 67. Lows will bottom out around 54.

Wednesday will be sunny with highs around 69. Lows will dip to 53 that night.

Expect a mostly sunny Thanksgiving, with highs around 65. A slight chance of rain will appear that night, when lows will drop to 50.

Friday will be mostly cloudy, with highs topping out at 61. Lows will dip to 48 that night.

To contact Staff Writer Alan Riquelmy, email ariquelmy@theunion.com or call 530-477-4239.