No rain in sight: Warm weather trend continues through the week

The Union staff

Warm temperatures and sunny skies should stay in the area into next week, putting any hopes of a white Christmas on hold.

According to the National Weather Service, western Nevada County can expect sunny skies and temperatures in the high 60s to low 70s through the weekend.

The lowest overnight temperature this week is expected to be 41 degrees Friday night and early Saturday morning, the weather service forecasts.

