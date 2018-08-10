No one submits proposal to operate Nevada County emergency severe weather shelter

No one submits proposal for shelter operations

Nevada County officials received no proposals by the 5 p.m. Friday deadline for the operation of an emergency severe weather shelter.

The county sent its request for proposals to 228 firms. Three of them downloaded the documents. None completed or returned them, said Desiree Belding, deputy purchasing agent.

It's unknown what action, if any, county officials will now take.

Officials proposed opening the shelter when needed between Nov. 15 and March 15. Whoever operated the shelter would have needed to locate space for it. No county facility is available.

The county has allocated between $10,000 and $15,000 for the shelter.

Recommended Stories For You

— Staff Writer Alan Riquelmy