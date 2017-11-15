No matter which direction you choose, Bear Yuba Land Trust hopes you #OptOutside

Two years ago, REI did something different on Black Friday — they shut their doors and spent the day outside. This year they're closing their doors again on Nov. 24, making it now the third annual #OptOutside.

Join Bear Yuba Land Trust and 52 Hike Challenge for a guided outing on the wheelchair accessible Independence Trail in the South Yuba River canyon on BYLT's Sequoya Preserve. The hike is planned from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and is free. Pre-registration is required.

Founded by the late John Olmsted, the Independence Trail transformed a historic gold mining ditch into the nation's first identified handicapped-accessible wilderness trail. It is now one of the most popular trails in the area, contouring along wooded hillsides, passing live streams and crossing deep gorges on restored wooden flumes that once transported water for hydraulic mining.

Participants can choose from two guided routes — West and East — that extend from one main trailhead.

Source: Bear Yuba Land Trust